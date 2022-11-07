Rock Creek Group LP Makes New $36.42 Million Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 925,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,419,000. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Rock Creek Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5,408.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of BATS INDA traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.06. 4,428,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.77. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.