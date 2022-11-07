Rock Creek Group LP Purchases 409,137 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,710,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409,137 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 17.9% of Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Rock Creek Group LP owned about 0.36% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $154,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 89,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $84.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,399. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $77.44 and a 12 month high of $108.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.55.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.