Rock Creek Group LP Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 449,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,413 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Rock Creek Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13,575.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,919,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,593,000 after buying an additional 18,781,595 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $121,380,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,112,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,144,000 after buying an additional 1,255,721 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,060,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,890,000 after buying an additional 567,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,499.4% during the second quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 514,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,236,000 after buying an additional 494,603 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.80. 643,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,443,641. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.10.

