Rock Creek Group LP Reduces Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Rock Creek Group LP decreased its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP owned 0.06% of Century Communities worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 125.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Century Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 23.4% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Price Performance

CCS traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,671. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.36. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $86.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Century Communities had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

