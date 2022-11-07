Rock Creek Group LP Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rock Creek Group LP lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 22,727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.3% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Union Pacific by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 295,480 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,056,000 after buying an additional 76,844 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 21,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $197.07. The stock had a trading volume of 97,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,790. The firm has a market cap of $121.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

