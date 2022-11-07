Rock Creek Group LP Trims Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Rock Creek Group LP trimmed its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma accounts for 0.6% of Rock Creek Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Rock Creek Group LP owned approximately 0.07% of Williams-Sonoma worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $49,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 86.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM traded up $3.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.16. The company had a trading volume of 30,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,867. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.01. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.81.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

