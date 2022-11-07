Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ROKU. Wedbush reduced their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America cut Roku from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Roku from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.60.
Shares of Roku stock opened at $49.59 on Thursday. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $290.37. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.65.
Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.
