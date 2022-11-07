Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ROKU. Wedbush reduced their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America cut Roku from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Roku from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.60.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $49.59 on Thursday. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $290.37. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 334.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 150.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 8,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Roku by 193.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

