Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 100 ($1.16) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 95 ($1.10) to GBX 90 ($1.04) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.81) to GBX 60 ($0.69) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 105.80 ($1.22).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 85.11 ($0.98) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 74.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 81.86. The company has a market cap of £7.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,255.50. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 64.44 ($0.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 161.91 ($1.87).

Insider Activity at Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

In related news, insider Wendy Mars purchased 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £1,826.76 ($2,112.11). In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Wendy Mars bought 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £1,826.76 ($2,112.11). Also, insider Panos Kakoullis bought 16,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £11,577.51 ($13,385.95). Insiders have purchased a total of 67,779 shares of company stock worth $5,097,750 over the last quarter.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

