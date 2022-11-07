Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.67.

Separately, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Up 6.1 %

OTCMKTS RYCEY traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $0.98. 2,625,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,515,706. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 93,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc accounts for 10.0% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.