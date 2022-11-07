Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.67.
Separately, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Up 6.1 %
OTCMKTS RYCEY traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $0.98. 2,625,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,515,706. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.98.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
