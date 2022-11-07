Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Receives GBX 386.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 386.33 ($4.47).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROR shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.58) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Rotork Price Performance

Shares of LON ROR opened at GBX 277.20 ($3.20) on Monday. Rotork has a twelve month low of GBX 225.20 ($2.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 375.60 ($4.34). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 245.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 255.84. The company has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 3,057.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

