Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €107.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €107.00 ($107.00) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BMW. Barclays set a €80.00 ($80.00) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($95.00) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($130.00) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($90.00) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($96.00) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of ETR:BMW traded up €3.30 ($3.30) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €79.80 ($79.80). 1,569,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 billion and a PE ratio of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €67.58 ($67.58) and a fifty-two week high of €100.42 ($100.42). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €74.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €76.58.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.