Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target to $28.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PARA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Paramount Global from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the second quarter worth $104,561,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $104,351,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $34,059,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $24,397,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $22,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

