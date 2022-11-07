Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $65.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.78% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MGA. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Magna International from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Magna International from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Magna International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.62.
Shares of Magna International stock opened at $56.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Magna International has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $90.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.89.
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
