Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $65.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MGA. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Magna International from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Magna International from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Magna International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.62.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $56.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Magna International has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $90.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Magna International by 616.7% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Magna International in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Magna International by 1,609.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 484.3% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

