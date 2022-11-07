Royal Bank of Canada Lowers RS Group (LON:RS1) Price Target to GBX 1,250

RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,300 ($15.03) to GBX 1,250 ($14.45) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.51% from the stock’s previous close.

RS1 has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.14) to GBX 1,250 ($14.45) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of RS Group in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($13.87) price target on shares of RS Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($12.26) price objective on shares of RS Group in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,236 ($14.29).

RS Group stock opened at GBX 896 ($10.36) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.23 billion and a PE ratio of 1,801.02. RS Group has a twelve month low of GBX 790 ($9.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,169 ($13.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,003.71.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

