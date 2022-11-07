Royal Bank of Canada Raises Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$9.00

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Standpoint Research dropped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.57 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares cut shares of Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.48.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BTE traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$7.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,090,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,648,697. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.64. Baytex Energy has a one year low of C$3.21 and a one year high of C$9.16. The firm has a market cap of C$4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 5.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.