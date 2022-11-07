Royal Bank of Canada Raises Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$32.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$35.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. CIBC lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.50.

TSE:CVE opened at C$28.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.79. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.86 and a 52 week high of C$31.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.59%.

In related news, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.79, for a total value of C$4,957,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,129,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,009,620.30. In related news, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.79, for a total value of C$4,957,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,129,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,009,620.30. Also, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson bought 10,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$20.07 per share, with a total value of C$200,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,872,054.98. Over the last three months, insiders sold 320,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,900,549.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

