Royal Bank of Canada Raises Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target to GBX 975

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 925 ($10.69) to GBX 975 ($11.27) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Hiscox from GBX 990 ($11.45) to GBX 1,015 ($11.74) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,212 ($14.01) to GBX 1,208 ($13.97) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 880 ($10.17) to GBX 900 ($10.41) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,052.83 ($12.17).

Get Hiscox alerts:

Hiscox Price Performance

Shares of LON:HSX opened at GBX 979 ($11.32) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,214.55. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 769.40 ($8.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,002 ($11.59). The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 897.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 912.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Hiscox

In other news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 899 ($10.39) per share, for a total transaction of £16,496.65 ($19,073.48).

(Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.