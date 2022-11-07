Royal Bank of Canada Raises Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target to GBX 975

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 925 ($10.69) to GBX 975 ($11.27) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Hiscox from GBX 990 ($11.45) to GBX 1,015 ($11.74) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,212 ($14.01) to GBX 1,208 ($13.97) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 880 ($10.17) to GBX 900 ($10.41) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,052.83 ($12.17).
Shares of LON:HSX opened at GBX 979 ($11.32) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,214.55. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 769.40 ($8.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,002 ($11.59). The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 897.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 912.91.
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
