Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($1.50)-($1.30) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.79). The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$1.50–$1.30 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.54.

RCL traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $54.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,142,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,252,998. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

