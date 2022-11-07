Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($1.50)-($1.30) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.79). The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$1.50–$1.30 EPS.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.54.
RCL traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $54.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,142,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,252,998. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.40.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.
