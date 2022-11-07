Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Shares Up 6.7%

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.99. 11,936 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,019,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on RSI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.89.

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16. The firm has a market cap of $881.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $143.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.30 million. Analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 15,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $63,362.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,439.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel W. Yih purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,760.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 15,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $63,362.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,439.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,165 over the last quarter. Insiders own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,200,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after buying an additional 85,465 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 287.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,872 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

