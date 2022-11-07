Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Up to $69.05

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $69.05, but opened at $73.33. Ryanair shares last traded at $70.73, with a volume of 6,223 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on RYAAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Liberum Capital downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.20) to €17.70 ($17.70) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.87.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.31.

Institutional Trading of Ryanair

About Ryanair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in Ryanair in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Ryanair in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Ryanair by 55.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.