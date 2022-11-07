Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Up to $69.05

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $69.05, but opened at $73.33. Ryanair shares last traded at $70.73, with a volume of 6,223 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts recently commented on RYAAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Liberum Capital downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.20) to €17.70 ($17.70) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.87.
The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.31.
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.
