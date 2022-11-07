SafeMoon Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 7th. Over the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeMoon token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $49.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.08 or 0.00590481 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,360.13 or 0.30761745 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000257 BTC.

SafeMoon Token Profile

SafeMoon was first traded on February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon’s total supply is 562,038,999,794,589 tokens and its circulating supply is 562,012,288,428,010 tokens. SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SafeMoon is safemoon.medium.com. SafeMoon’s official website is safemoon.net. The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SafeMoon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeMoon Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) token. According to the SafeMoon website, SafeMoon has three functions that take place during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition and Burn.SafeMoon protocol is a combination of RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol. According to an article, SafeMoon plans to develop a non-fungible token (NFT) exchange, as well as charity projects and crypto educational apps. With SafeMoon protocol, token holders will earn more SAFEMOON depending on how many coins they have. This can be up to an 80% APY, which is staggering when compared to traditional interest accounts. SafeMoon protocol will gain value over time thanks to its coin-burning strategy, making it a deflationary digital currency.SafeMooon Protocol will be expanding to include an NFT marketplace and coin launchpad which will allow users to create their own cryptocurrencies via the platform. SafeMoon protocol has an ambitious roadmap thanks to its growing popularity and they wish to be listed on the leading exchanges, launch a decentralized exchange (DEX), and increase their partnerships by the end of 2021.SafeMoon launched on Mar. 8, 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

