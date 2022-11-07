Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Gap Down to $85.41

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $85.41, but opened at $83.21. Safety Insurance Group shares last traded at $83.21, with a volume of 4 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAFT. TheStreet cut Safety Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Safety Insurance Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.65.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Safety Insurance Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 99.45%.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $35,756.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,221 shares in the company, valued at $767,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safety Insurance Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $1,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 28.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 824,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,208,000 after purchasing an additional 183,909 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

