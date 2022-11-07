Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,082 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 8,653 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 0.7% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $41,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM traded up $4.47 on Monday, hitting $144.24. The stock had a trading volume of 225,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,217,885. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.16 and a 200-day moving average of $166.91. The company has a market capitalization of $144.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.04 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,191,006.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,178,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,335 shares of company stock valued at $13,141,725 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.