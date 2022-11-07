SALT (SALT) Price Reaches $0.0670 on Top Exchanges

SALT (SALT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0670 or 0.00000321 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SALT has traded up 42.8% against the dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $5.38 million and $24,473.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SALT Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.06336933 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $25,577.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

