Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Stock Position Decreased by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 823,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,501,000 after acquiring an additional 139,359 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 570,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,398,000 after purchasing an additional 85,191 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Seascape Capital Management grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 154,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 23,186 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance
SCHR stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $48.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,046. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.09 and a 52 week high of $56.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.86.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.