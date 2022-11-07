Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Stock Position Decreased by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 823,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,501,000 after acquiring an additional 139,359 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 570,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,398,000 after purchasing an additional 85,191 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Seascape Capital Management grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 154,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 23,186 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHR stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $48.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,046. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.09 and a 52 week high of $56.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.86.

