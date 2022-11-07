Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGGet Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.1% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 25,413 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.2% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $55.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,334. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $84.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day moving average of $61.24.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

