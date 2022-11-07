Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.83. 49,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,210,911. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.38.

