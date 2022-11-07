Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 10.2% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $73.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.38. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

