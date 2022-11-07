SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Gap Up to $44.01

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.01, but opened at $45.71. SEA shares last traded at $48.10, with a volume of 66,752 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on SEA from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, China Renaissance decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.06.

SEA Trading Up 9.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day moving average is $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in SEA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,449 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,368,654,000 after buying an additional 370,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SEA by 58.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,681,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169,129 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 18.7% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,520,038 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,619,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,899 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its position in SEA by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,357,245 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $291,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,945 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,995,283 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $267,125,000 after buying an additional 673,302 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Articles

