Secret (SIE) Price Tops $0.0044 on Major Exchanges

Secret (SIE) traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 7th. Over the last week, Secret has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $13.11 million and $21,970.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00649021 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,904.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

