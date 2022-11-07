Seele-N (SEELE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.43 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 7th. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $75.73 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00324508 USD and is up 2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,407,041.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

