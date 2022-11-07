Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.66-$1.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.61 billion-$9.61 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEKEY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.96. The company had a trading volume of 15,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,353. Seiko Epson has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.48.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

