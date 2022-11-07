Seiren Games Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $291.90 Million (SERG)

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Seiren Games Network token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000574 BTC on popular exchanges. Seiren Games Network has a market capitalization of $291.90 million and $3,261.00 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Seiren Games Network has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Seiren Games Network Profile

Seiren Games Network was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seiren Games Network is serg.network. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Seiren Games Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

