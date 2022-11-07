Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The health services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.87%. Select Medical’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Select Medical Stock Performance

Select Medical stock opened at $23.06 on Monday. Select Medical has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $36.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Select Medical by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,617,000 after purchasing an additional 762,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Select Medical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,859,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $308,505,000 after purchasing an additional 72,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,079,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $97,866,000 after purchasing an additional 266,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,478,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Select Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,260,179 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,232,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SEM shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Select Medical to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

