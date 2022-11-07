Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.60 to $9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.02. Sempra also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.70-$9.00 EPS.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of SRE traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.83. 1,915,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,877. The company has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.02 and its 200 day moving average is $158.11.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 16.13%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.24%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered Sempra from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the second quarter valued at approximately $669,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 436.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,611,000 after acquiring an additional 149,486 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 842.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 41.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.