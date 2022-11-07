Serum Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $94.73 Million (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Serum has a market capitalization of $94.73 million and $32.81 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Serum has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00003630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Serum Coin Profile

Serum launched on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

