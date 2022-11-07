Serum (SRM) Price Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Serum (SRM) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 7th. Serum has a market capitalization of $93.00 million and approximately $37.60 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Serum has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00003598 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.31 or 0.00594593 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,423.17 or 0.30971361 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

