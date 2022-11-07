ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $26,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $996,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $361.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,045. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $697.28. The company has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $402.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.34.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $89,356.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,665,086. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $89,356.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,665,086. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,660 shares of company stock worth $9,888,017 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Citigroup raised their target price on ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.26.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

