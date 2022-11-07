Shiba Inu (SHIB) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.59 Billion

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Shiba Inu token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Shiba Inu has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Shiba Inu has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion and $416.14 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu’s launch date was August 2nd, 2020. Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 tokens. The official website for Shiba Inu is shibatoken.com. Shiba Inu’s official message board is medium.com/@allhailtheshiba/all-hail-the-shiba-an-experiment-in-decentralization-87e3792e92f2. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy.

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIB is an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building. SHIB token is the project first token and allows users to hold Billions or even Trillions of them. SHIBA INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that claims that 1/2 the tokens have been sent to Vitalik Buterin and the other half were locked to a Uniswap pool and the keys burned.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shiba Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shiba Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

