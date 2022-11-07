Shift Technologies (SFT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Shift Technologies has set its Q2 guidance at -$0.64 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $223.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.03 million. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 420.06%. On average, analysts expect Shift Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SFT opened at $0.46 on Monday. Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $7.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.59.

SFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Shift Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson cut shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $0.90 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Shift Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,545,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 147,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Shift Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 347,509 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,972,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 126,954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 146.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 854,079 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 8.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 752,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 58,508 shares during the period. 28.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

