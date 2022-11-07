Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) vs. BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Critical Analysis

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) and BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Shore Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. BOK Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Shore Bancshares pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BOK Financial pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BOK Financial has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.3% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of BOK Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.9% of BOK Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shore Bancshares $83.67 million 4.74 $15.37 million $1.31 15.25 BOK Financial $1.85 billion 3.86 $618.12 million $6.90 15.36

This table compares Shore Bancshares and BOK Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Bancshares. Shore Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BOK Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Shore Bancshares has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOK Financial has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Shore Bancshares and BOK Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shore Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 BOK Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20

BOK Financial has a consensus price target of $108.29, suggesting a potential upside of 2.15%. Given BOK Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BOK Financial is more favorable than Shore Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Shore Bancshares and BOK Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shore Bancshares 20.18% 7.48% 0.76% BOK Financial 25.70% 9.63% 1.01%

Summary

BOK Financial beats Shore Bancshares on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shore Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Shore Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit; residential real estate construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and loans to consumers, including home equity, automobile, installment, home improvement, and personal lines of credit, as well as other consumer financing products. In addition, it offers non-deposit products, such as mutual funds and annuities, and discount brokerage services; and trust, asset management, and financial planning services. Further, the company provides merchant credit card clearing, as well as telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; direct deposit of payroll; and automatic teller machine (ATM) services. It operates 29 full service branches, 30 ATMs, and 5 loan production offices in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, Kent County, Queen Anne's County, Caroline County, Talbot County, Dorchester County, Anne Arundel County, and Worcester County in Maryland; Kent County, Delaware; and Accomack County, Virginia. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

About BOK Financial

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury, cash management, and customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers, as well as operates TransFund electronic funds transfer network. The Consumer Banking segment provides lending and deposit services to small business customers through consumer branch network; and engages in the mortgage loan origination and servicing activities. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private bank, insurance, and investment advisory services; and brokerage and trading services primarily related to providing liquidity to the mortgage markets through trading of U.S. government agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivative contracts, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company also provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, manufacturing, wholesale/retail, energy, and other sector loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other enhancements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; and residential mortgage and personal loans. Further, the company provides automated teller machine (ATM), call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 2,593 TransFund ATM locations. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.