Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 730 ($8.44) to GBX 660 ($7.63) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 780 ($9.02) to GBX 620 ($7.17) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 839 ($9.70).

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

LON:HWDN opened at GBX 540.20 ($6.25) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 534.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 612.73. The company has a market cap of £3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 964.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.33. Howden Joinery Group has a 52 week low of GBX 472.20 ($5.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 973.80 ($11.26).

Insider Buying and Selling

About Howden Joinery Group

In other news, insider Andrew Livingston bought 5,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.46) per share, for a total transaction of £32,830.07 ($37,958.23). In related news, insider Andrew Livingston purchased 5,873 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 559 ($6.46) per share, with a total value of £32,830.07 ($37,958.23). Also, insider Paul Hayes purchased 8,000 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 597 ($6.90) per share, with a total value of £47,760 ($55,220.26). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 13,952 shares of company stock worth $8,103,819.

(Get Rating)

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

Further Reading

