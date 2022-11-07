Shore Capital Reiterates “Not Rated” Rating for DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
DFS Furniture Trading Up 1.2 %
LON DFS opened at GBX 133.40 ($1.54) on Friday. DFS Furniture has a twelve month low of GBX 101 ($1.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 302 ($3.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.98, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of £321.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 775.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 119.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 143.18.
About DFS Furniture
