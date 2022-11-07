Shore Capital Reiterates “Not Rated” Rating for DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

LON DFS opened at GBX 133.40 ($1.54) on Friday. DFS Furniture has a twelve month low of GBX 101 ($1.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 302 ($3.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.98, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of £321.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 775.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 119.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 143.18.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands; and modern furniture, lighting, and home accessories under the brand name. It also engages in the contract logistics business.

