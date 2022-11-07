Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,536 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8,364.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $65.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.93 and its 200 day moving average is $69.46. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

