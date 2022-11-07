Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,090,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,710,000 after acquiring an additional 65,201 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,222,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,130,000 after acquiring an additional 43,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,026,000 after acquiring an additional 33,318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY opened at $438.93 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $429.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.14.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

