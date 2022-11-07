Simon Quick Advisors LLC Invests $325,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 75,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 70.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 443,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,550,000 after buying an additional 182,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 965,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,578,000 after buying an additional 16,739 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 3.9 %

ESGD stock opened at $60.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.44. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $82.46.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.