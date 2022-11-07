Simon Quick Advisors LLC Invests $36,000 in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on VTVT shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on vTv Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTVT opened at $0.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84. vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

