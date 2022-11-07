Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 1,292 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $64.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.57. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $83.73.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.