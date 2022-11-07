Simon Quick Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 724.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 200.2% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 69,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 46,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 36,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,178,803 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $183.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $360.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.58. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $185.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.60.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

