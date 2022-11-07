Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 218 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $284,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 388,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,358,000 after purchasing an additional 65,318 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.3% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 27,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 34.8% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,722 shares of company stock valued at $41,453,379. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.8 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $134.44 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $320.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.85.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

